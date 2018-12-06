ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 update starts rolling out

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest market entrant from the company. This device was launched in India in November and has been quite successful like any other Xiaomi smartphones. It has been selling out within minutes in all the flash sales hosted by the company. Now, the device is in the headlines as it has received the stable MIUI 10 update bringing improvements and bug fixes.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 update starts rolling out

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 update

    Well, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has received the MIUI 10 stable OTA update. It takes the device to the build number to MIUI 10.0.5.0.OEKMIFH. This update brings in fixes to notable bugs that were giving an annoying experience and some key improvements as well. As of now, it is said that the company is rolling out this update only a limited number of devices. We can expect a wider rollout of the same soon if there is no major issue with the update, reports The Android Soul

    Users of this Xiaomi smartphone can check for the OTA update notification. If not, users can head on to the Settings menu and check for the same manually. If the update isn't available, then the users have to wait for the wider rollout of the same.

    Stable MIUI 10 update changelog

    Talking about the changelog, it mentions that there are two key bug fixes. Prior to the rollout of this update, users reported a bug displaying the carrier name when there is no SIM card inserted. And, there was another bug, which was said to result in random system crashes. Both these bugs have been fixed with the stable MIUI 10 update. However, the update doesn't bring the October 2018 security patch to the device.

    Previously, Xiaomi rolled out another update to the device, which brought in editing tools for effects such as blur, light trails and studio lighting to its Gallery and Camera apps.

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in two variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The top-of-the-line variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 15,999.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
