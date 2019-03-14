Redmi Note 7 receives MIUI 10.2.7.0 software update to improve low-light photography News oi-Vivek The update is based on Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi has released a new software update for the newly launched Redmi Note 7. The latest software patch for the Redmi Note 7 (with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC) improves the overall performance of the smartphone and enhances the low-light photography experience.

The MIUI 10.2.7.0 is the latest firmware for the Redmi Note 7, which enhances the low-light photography on the Redmi Note 7. The update is around 505 MB based on Android 9 Pie OS. Installing the latest update should improve the overall performance of the device.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 81.4% screen to body ratio, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC (with 2.2 GHz clock speed) powers the device with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera, which also supports 1080p video recording and Face Unlock support. Both cameras do feature portrait mode, panorama, and a manual mode.

The Redmi Note 7 has a premium all-glass design, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Note 7 is also the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone available in India with a USB type C port with fast charging support. The phone packs in a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast-charging with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Around Rs 10,000 price mark, the Redmi Note 7 is definitely a balanced smartphone, which offers a lot of value-added features like dual 4G & VoLTE with a water-drop notch display design.