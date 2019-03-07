Redmi Note 7 first sale surpasses 2 lakh units in minutes, next sale on March 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Next sale of Redmi Note 7 is pegged for March 13.

Last week, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi hosted an event in India to launch two smartphones - Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country. At the time of launch, it was announced that the former will go on sale in the country on March 6 and that the Pro variant will be available on March 13.

Going by the same, the Redmi Note 7 went on sale on Wednesday at 12 PM via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As usual, the device appears to have sold like hotcakes as the company took to Twitter to announce that over 2 lakh units of Redmi Note 7 have been sold out in a few minutes during the first sale.

The tweet also notes that the second sale of the Xiaomi smartphone will happen on March 13 at 12 PM alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Given that the next sale will happen next week, interested buyers have to be prepared to grab hold of the device as soon as the sale debuts. The tweet also asks fans to retweet to win F-codes to purchase the smartphone during the next sale.

Redmi Note 7 price

Talking about its pricing, the Redmi Note 7 has been launched in two variants in the country. The base variant features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space while the high-end variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These two variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Offers from Airtel and Jio

Telecom operators Airtel and Reliance Jio have joined hands with Xiaomi to provide offers to their subscribers buying these new Redmi smartphones. Going by the same, both these telcos offer double data benefits to the buyers of these phones with select plans. And, Jio also offers cashback worth Rs. 2,400, which will be credited to the MyJio app on the recharge of Rs. 299.