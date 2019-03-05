Reliance Jio offers Rs. 2,400 instant cashback on Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro

ENGLISH

    Last week, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 smartphones in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48MP primary sensor and other advanced specifications. At the time of launch, the company announced the benefits offered by Airtel for the buyers such as double data with select recharge plans.

    Reliance Jio offers Rs. 2,400 instant cashback on Redmi Note 7 series

     

    Jio offer on Redmi Note 7 series

    Now, Reliance Jio has also come up with similar offers for the buyers of these two Xiaomi smartphones. Going by the same, the telco offers double data benefits on the Rs. 398 recharge. This plan will give 4GB of daily data for a period of 70 days. Also, buyers can get 1120GB double data for 280 days, which is four recharges of Rs. 398 priced at Rs. 1,592.

    Besides the double data offer, buyers of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will get cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,400 in the MyJio app on recharging for Rs. 299.

    Airtel benefits on Redmi Note 7 buyers

    Talking about Airtel, the telco offers double data benefits on Rs. 249 recharge with a validity of 28 days. Airtel also offers 4GB data per day for a period of 280 days at Rs. 2,490. On the comparison front, it is clear that Reliance Jio offers better benefits for the Redmi Note 7 buyers.

    Redmi Note 7 series price

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 also comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

     

