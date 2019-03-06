Redmi Note 7 first sale today at 12 PM: Price, offers and discounts News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 will go on sale today.

A few days back, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones were launched in India. Today, the Redmi Note 7 will go on sale for the first time in the country at 12 PM. Those interested in buying the Redmi Note 7 Pro have to wait for another week as its sale is all set to debut on March 13. Well, the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Price in India

When it comes to the pricing of the Redmi Note 7, the smartphone was launched in two storage configurations - the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These two variants are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Launch offers

When it comes to the launch offers, Airtel and Reliance Jio have teamed up with the company to provide benefits for their subscribers buying the Redmi Note 7 series phones. Airtel offers double data benefits on the Rs. 249 recharge with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio offers double data benefits on the Rs. 398 recharge giving 4GB data per day for 70 days. On recharging for four cycles, subscribers can get 1120GB data for Rs. 1,592. It also offers Rs. 2,400 worth cashback in the MyJio app on recharging for Rs. 299.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

Talking about its key specifications, the Redmi Note 7 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It is fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera. The smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE and it is touted to used to deliver the maximum performance.

The photography department comprises a dual camera module with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor for bokeh effect. There are features such as HDR, PDAF, EIS and FHD 1080p video recording support. Xiaomi has added super night scene mode for better low-light performance and this will be rolled out via an update. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor and the device runs Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10.