Redmi Note 7s with 48MP camera to go on sale again on May 29 at Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi launched a new variant in the popular Redmi Note 7 lineup recently. The Chinese tech giant introduced the Redmi Note 7s smartphone which is another affordable offering which comes with a 48MP primary camera lens. The smartphone has gone up for sale. The device was made available via a flash sale a few days ago and has been made available at the offline retail stores starting yesterday. Now, the company has revealed the next sale date of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s next sale in India:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s will be available for purchase again on May 29 in India. The smartphone will be up for grabs at the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The sale will go live at 12pm on next Wednesday. As this is a flash sale, make sure you head to Flipkart few minutes earlier than 12pm. In addition to Flipkart, the smartphone will also be selling on company's own website, i.e, mi.com.

Redmi Note 7s hardware and software:

Coming to the internals of the device, one of the major highlights of this smartphone is its dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 5MP lens for depth mapping. The front camera placed inside the dot notch has a 13MP sensor which is AI backed.

The 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel at the front has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage space. You do get an option to increase the memory of the device using an external microSD card.

Redmi Note 7s pricing:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s with a 3GB RAM option comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 12,999. The smartphone can be selected from Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black color options.