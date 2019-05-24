Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s offline sales begin today starting at Rs 10,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The major highlight of the Redmi Note 7s is its 48MP Samsung GM1 camera sensor.

Xiaomi has been in the headlines with the launch of Redmi Note 7 lineup in the market. The Chinese tech giant became the first brand to introduce a massive 48MP camera setup for a budget price point. The latest affordable smartphone lineup comprises of the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro smartphones.

Last week, the company announced a new variant in the Redmi Note 7 lineup called the Redmi Note 7s. The latest entry comes with similar design and hardware as the standard Redmi Note 7 but with a 48MP camera sensor. The smartphone was made available via flash sale yesterday in India. And now, the smartphone is going to be available for purchase via offline retail stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 offline sale details:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s can be purchased starting today, i.e, May 24 via Mi Preferred partners. Interested users can head to the offline stores to buy the latest budget smartphone by the Chinese tech giant. The smartphone has been launched with two RAM and storage configurations.

As for the pricing, the low-end variant which comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be retailing for Rs 10,999. The top-end model which comes with 4GB RAM and offers a native storage space of 64GB can be purchased for Rs 12,999.

To recap, the dual camera setup on the rear panel comes with a 48MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13MP front camera packed within the dot notch. The device comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The processor used is an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset. It runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 user interface and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which comes with quick charging support.

