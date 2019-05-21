Redmi Note 7 to be discontinued in India, thanks to Redmi Note 7S News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 could be replaced by the newly launched Redmi Note 7S.

On Tuesday, the Redmi Note 7S was launched in India with a 48MP primary camera at its rear. This smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 7 launched in China. While the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP primary camera sensor, the Indian variant misses out on the same. Basically, the other specifications are similar except for the rear camera.

Understanding this, it looks like the company will replace the Redmi Note 7 with the newly launched Redmi Note 7S. Well, this has been confirmed by Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's Head of Marketing. In response to a tweet, he had confirmed that the Note 7 will be phased out as seen below.

Redmi Note 7S price in India

Well, the Redmi Note 7S is the second smartphone from the brand to feature a 48MP camera at its rear in India. This smartphone has been launched in two variants - a base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,999 and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999. This Redmi smartphone is all set to go on sale on May 23 via Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. When it comes to pricing, there is Rs. 1,000 increase on both the variants, which is acceptable due to the presence of a beefed up camera sensor. And, buyers who want an affordable Redmi smartphone around Rs. 10,000 can opt for the Redmi Note 7S instead of the Redmi Note 7 and enjoy batter camera performance.

While we have got to know that the Redmi Note 7 will be discontinued, there is no word regarding when the same will happen. And, we need to wait for a confirmation regarding the same. However, we are sure that this might leave the buyers of the Redmi Note 7 puzzled as the device will be phased out within months.