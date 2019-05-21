ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 to be discontinued in India, thanks to Redmi Note 7S

    Redmi Note 7 could be replaced by the newly launched Redmi Note 7S.

    By
    |

    On Tuesday, the Redmi Note 7S was launched in India with a 48MP primary camera at its rear. This smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 7 launched in China. While the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP primary camera sensor, the Indian variant misses out on the same. Basically, the other specifications are similar except for the rear camera.

    Redmi Note 7 to be discontinued in India, thanks to Redmi Note 7S

     

    Understanding this, it looks like the company will replace the Redmi Note 7 with the newly launched Redmi Note 7S. Well, this has been confirmed by Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India's Head of Marketing. In response to a tweet, he had confirmed that the Note 7 will be phased out as seen below.

    Redmi Note 7S price in India

    Well, the Redmi Note 7S is the second smartphone from the brand to feature a 48MP camera at its rear in India. This smartphone has been launched in two variants - a base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,999 and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999. This Redmi smartphone is all set to go on sale on May 23 via Flipkart.

    On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant. When it comes to pricing, there is Rs. 1,000 increase on both the variants, which is acceptable due to the presence of a beefed up camera sensor. And, buyers who want an affordable Redmi smartphone around Rs. 10,000 can opt for the Redmi Note 7S instead of the Redmi Note 7 and enjoy batter camera performance.

     

    While we have got to know that the Redmi Note 7 will be discontinued, there is no word regarding when the same will happen. And, we need to wait for a confirmation regarding the same. However, we are sure that this might leave the buyers of the Redmi Note 7 puzzled as the device will be phased out within months.

    xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
