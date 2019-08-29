ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 8 Leaked Retail Box Suggests A 4000 mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Redmi is all set to showcase its next Note series of smartphones today (August 29th) in China. There has been a massive leak with regards to the specifications of the Pro variant and we haven't heard a much about the standard model. Now, just hours before the official launch, the retail package of the Note 8 has been teased online which gives out new info about the upcoming device.

    Redmi Note 8 Leaked Retail Box Suggests A 4000 mAh Battery

     

    Redmi Note 8 Specifications

    According to the retail package, the Redmi Note 8 comes with a 4000 mAh battery, which is quite similar to the batteries that we have seen on the previous generation Redmi Note devices. Besides, the phone also supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C and is likely to comply with Quick Charge 3.0.

    As per the cameras, the Note 8 is also expected to feature a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera specifications.

    The box also suggests that the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and this is first Redmi smartphone based on this mobile solution.

    Considering the specs sheet of the Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 is also expected to come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen just like the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor (confirmed by previous leaks) and the device will offer a premium all-glass design.

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8

    The Redmi Note 8 will be the successor the Redmi Note 7S, which is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 48MP camera (Samsung GM-1 sensor). The device is most likely to be priced around 1199 Yuan (approx Rs. 12,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The Redmi Note 8 series will compete against the Realme 5 series of smartphones.

    redmi redmi note 8 news smartphones
    Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
