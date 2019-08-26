Redmi Note 8 Official Teaser Confirms Quad-Camera Setup News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its next-generation Redmi Note 8 series in the market. Expected to go official later this month, the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro have been making splashes online for quite some time. Now, the official images of the standard variant have been shared online. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Official Leak:

The device has been confirmed by the company itself on Weibo. The teaser shared showcases the back panel of the smartphone corroborating the leaks surrounding a quad-camera module. The camera module is aligned vertically on the top left corner. The primary sensor will be a 48MP sensor. The remaining sensor is undisclosed, however, they are likely to be a macro lens, a wide-angle sensor, and a depth lens.

In addition to the rear camera module, the company has also teased a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor. This is the same chipset which powers the recently launched Mi A3 smartphone. The device had also cleared the 3C certification with a quad-camera setup and 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series Expected Launch Date:

Xiaomi's Redmi arm is has scheduled a launch event for August 29 where it is expected to launch the Redmi Note 8 series. The company is also expected to introduce a new Redmibook 14 backed by 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset and Redmi TV. As of now, there is no word on its pricing and availability in India, but we will keep you updated on the same.

Our Thoughts On The Redmi Note 8:

Xiaomi Redmi Note series is quite popular amongst the masses as they are not only loaded with features but are also priced reasonably. This year, the Redmi Note 7 series has been a major attraction, primarily for the dual-camera setup with a 48MP lens with a price tag below Rs. 15,000.

With the launch of the Redmi Note 8, the company is introducing a quad-camera module and will go up against the Realme 5 Pro. It would be interesting to see at what price segment the new lineup is introduced, and how well the audience receives it.

