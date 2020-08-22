Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update: How To Download And Install? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest smartphone to get the MIUI 12 software update in India. The Redmi Note 8 Pro including the Vanilla variant will be getting the MIUI 12 software, as part of the first wave of updates starting this month. The MIUI 12 update brings in improved user experience.

How To Download MIUI Update On Redmi Note 8 Pro?

The Xiaomi MIUI 12 update is now available for all Redmi Note 8 Pro series. Users can download the latest update on their phones in these simple steps. To get the MIUI 12 update on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, open the Settings app > About Phone > System update > and press Download.

The latest MIUI 12 update begins downloading on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the phone begins to automatically update. The entire process might take a couple of minutes. At the same time, we're unsure if this is a phased rollout, so if you don't spot the update on your phone, it should be available in a few days.

The much-awaited update for Redmi Note 8 Pro is here.



The #MIUI12 V12.0.1.0 is rolled out for #RedmiNote8Pro.



How to update?

- Go to Settings

- About phone

- System update

- Click on download and update your device.



Don't wait! Update now. pic.twitter.com/Tj7h6poaVK — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) August 21, 2020

The changelog shared by a user on Twitter reveals that the update comes with a build number of V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and is 641MB in size. It's advised to stay connected to a stable Wi-Fi to download the update you Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro With MIUI 12 Update

Xiaomi has updated the Redmi Note 8 series software update on its social media handles. The MIUI 12 update brings in many new features that promise an enhanced UX. Looking back, Xiaomi announced the Android-based MIUI 12 update back in April. Some of the new features include reworked system-wide animations.

Apart from this, the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update also brings in improved protection, better multi-tasking experience, and also an app drawer for improved UI experience. Adding to the list of features is improved Dark Mode and also an ultra-battery saver option to prolong the phone's battery life.

Since Xiaomi has begun rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its devices, more smartphones will be getting the update shortly. So far, the Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, and more have received the update.

