Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 Launch In India: Live Stream, Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi that recently launched the Redmi 8 in India. Today, the company is all set to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the country. Alongside this, the brand will bring the latest iteration of its custom ROM called MIUI 11 today.

Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was announced back in the company's home market China in last month. It is the world's first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. The event is all set to debut at 12 PM today and is being teased on Mi.com and Amazon India. The company will live stream the launch event for the interested fans.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Expected Price

In China, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage space and 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

We can expect the pricing of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to be the same in India as well. Well, this smartphone comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup at its rear with the four lenses positioned vertically at the center of the rear panel.

MIUI 11 Features

MIUI 11 brings new optimizations and changes to the custom ROM. It brings a new optimized modern UI with content viewing in focus. The major design changes include the new Red Dot design awards for the new visual design as well as sound effects. Notably, it is touted that Xiaomi is the first smartphone brand to get a first-ever design award.

Furthermore, MIUI 11 brings a revamped visual design with a brand-new font dubbed Milan Pro. The company also introduces the world's first dynamic font scaling feature. It comes with new dynamic sound effects resembling ambient sounds from nature. There are many other interesting features as well. We will get to know more at the launch event.

