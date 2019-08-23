Redmi Note 8 Pro To Feature Gaming Accessories Like Black Shark 2 News oi-Karan Sharma

Redmi, Xiaomi's subsidiary brand, has started teasing details about its upcoming flagship - the Redmi Note 8 Pro. In the latest development, the company has shared an image which shows a gamepad attached to the phone.

It has also been reported that the smartphone will come with gaming capabilities such as high frame rates, liquid cooling, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Redmi Note 8 Pro Gaming Accessories Support

Redmi has confirmed that smartphone will launch with the liquid cooling support. Now, it has posted an image on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo which claims that liquid cooling technology will reduce the temperature of the smartphone by 4 to 6 degrees during gameplay. The company has also confimed that the phone will offer better network optimization, smooth touchscreen experience, and a long battery life.

The Weibo post shows the gamepad attached on the left side of the smartphone, and it looks similar to the Black Shark 2's gamepad. There might be a possibility that Redmi is using the same gamepad for its upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Besides, the smartphone has been spotted in AnTuTu Benchmark with a score of 283,333 points. The listing also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Expected Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is said to feature an image resolution of 9248x693. This is almost twice the resolution of 8K. The Weibo post also confirmed that the phone will not have the telephoto lens because it will sport a 64MP camera sensor which will be capable enough to capture images and crop them later.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a night mode with four-in-one pixel-binning support similar to other Redmi phones. The Redmi Note 8 is scheduled for an August 29 launch. Let's see what company brings to the table this time.

However, do note that this information is based on rumors and leaks. So, we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

