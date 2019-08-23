Redmi Note 8 Pro Outperforms Snapdragon 710-Powered Phones In AnTuTu Benchmarks News oi-Vivek

Redmi has been teasing the launch of its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro for the last few days. Recently, MediaTek confirmed that these smartphones will be powered by the Helio P90T SoC. Now, the company's general manager Lu Weibing has officially shared the AnTuTu Benchmark results of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Compared With Kirin And Qualcomm

The Redmi Note 8's AnTuTu scores have been compared with the HiSilicon Kirin 810 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. According to the benchmark test, the Kirin 810 outperforms both Helio P90T and the Snapdragon 710 SoC. However, the Helio P90T is faster than the Snapdragon 710 by 70,000 points.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 powers smartphones like the Nokia 8.1, Realme X, and the Realme 3 Pro. Similarly, the Kirin 810 is seen on the Honor 9X. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the world's first smartphone launch with the Helio P90T SoC.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Samsung GW-1 sensor. The smartphone is likely to offer an all-glass design with a bezel-less display design.

Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will be available in multiple storage and RAM variants. The base variant is expected to offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas, the top-of-the-line model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 11 skin on top, which has been in the testing phase for quite some times now.

Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Pro's Performance

It is good to see the device will use the Helio P90T, which is a capable chipset. Considering the AnTuTu scores, it is easy to suggest that the smartphone can handle games like PUBG at the highest graphics settings without any issue.

Source

Best Mobiles in India