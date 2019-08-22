ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Confirmed To Feature MediaTek Helio P90T SoC

    By
    |

    Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro on August 29 in China. These will be the first pair of phones from the company with a primary quad-camera setup. Last month, Xiaomi India did hint that it will launch a smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Confirmed To Feature MediaTek Helio P90T SoC

     

    MediaTek has now officially confirmed that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will be powered by the Helio P90T. The chipset was recently launched and is also the flagship chipset for the company. The processor comes with an eight-core CPU with up to 2.05GHz clock speed with Mali G76 GPU clocked at 800MHz. And the chipset is built on top of 12nm FinFET process.

    The first generation Redmi Note smartphone (launched in 2014) is the only smartphone in the series with a MediaTek chipset to have ever launched in India. Devices like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

    Things To Know About The Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro

    The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are most likely to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. As the company has already confirmed, these phones will come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 sensor, which uses pixel-binning technology to take 16MP images.

    These smartphones are expected to come in multiple RAM and storage variants just like the current generation Redmi Note smartphones.

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series Of Smartphones

    Xiaomi India recently solved the licensing issue with MediaTek after almost four years. It looks like even the Indian iteration of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi redmi note 8 news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue