Redmi Note 8 Pro Confirmed To Feature MediaTek Helio P90T SoC

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro on August 29 in China. These will be the first pair of phones from the company with a primary quad-camera setup. Last month, Xiaomi India did hint that it will launch a smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC.

MediaTek has now officially confirmed that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will be powered by the Helio P90T. The chipset was recently launched and is also the flagship chipset for the company. The processor comes with an eight-core CPU with up to 2.05GHz clock speed with Mali G76 GPU clocked at 800MHz. And the chipset is built on top of 12nm FinFET process.

The first generation Redmi Note smartphone (launched in 2014) is the only smartphone in the series with a MediaTek chipset to have ever launched in India. Devices like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Things To Know About The Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are most likely to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. As the company has already confirmed, these phones will come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 sensor, which uses pixel-binning technology to take 16MP images.

These smartphones are expected to come in multiple RAM and storage variants just like the current generation Redmi Note smartphones.

Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series Of Smartphones

Xiaomi India recently solved the licensing issue with MediaTek after almost four years. It looks like even the Indian iteration of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC.

