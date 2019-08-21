ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 8 With 64MP Quad Camera Setup Confirmed To Launch On August 29

    By
    |

    Redmi has officially announced the launch date for its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro smartphones. The company has shared an image on Weibo with a lot of information on the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones. Here is everything you need to know.

    Redmi Note 8 With 64MP Quad Camera Setup Launch Confirmed

     

    Comes With A Quad-Camera Setup

    The Redmi Note 8 is now confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Considering the position of the fingerprint reader, the phone might come with an IPS LCD screen instead of an AMOLED display. Besides, the teaser image also confirms that the phone will use Samsung’s 64MP GW-1 sensor as the primary camera.

    As of now, there is no information on the differences between the Pro and the standard variant. Considering the Redmi Note 7 series, the Pro is likely to come with a much powerful processor and a high-quality camera sensor.

    Just like the current generation Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro are also speculated to offer a premium design and the phone is expected to come with a glass back made from Corning Gorilla Glass.

    Considering the recent leak of the Redmi 8A, the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones might also come with a bigger 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port with a dedicated headphone jack. Lastly, these smartphones will launch with Android 9 Pie, possibly with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series

    It looks like the Xiaomi is getting ready to compete against the newly launched Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro which also have a quad-camera setup. With the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones, the company is expected to take the budget smartphone photography to the next level.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi note 8 redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue