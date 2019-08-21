Redmi Note 8 With 64MP Quad Camera Setup Confirmed To Launch On August 29 News oi-Vivek

Redmi has officially announced the launch date for its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro smartphones. The company has shared an image on Weibo with a lot of information on the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones. Here is everything you need to know.

Comes With A Quad-Camera Setup

The Redmi Note 8 is now confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Considering the position of the fingerprint reader, the phone might come with an IPS LCD screen instead of an AMOLED display. Besides, the teaser image also confirms that the phone will use Samsung’s 64MP GW-1 sensor as the primary camera.

As of now, there is no information on the differences between the Pro and the standard variant. Considering the Redmi Note 7 series, the Pro is likely to come with a much powerful processor and a high-quality camera sensor.

Just like the current generation Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro are also speculated to offer a premium design and the phone is expected to come with a glass back made from Corning Gorilla Glass.

Considering the recent leak of the Redmi 8A, the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones might also come with a bigger 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port with a dedicated headphone jack. Lastly, these smartphones will launch with Android 9 Pie, possibly with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series

It looks like the Xiaomi is getting ready to compete against the newly launched Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro which also have a quad-camera setup. With the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones, the company is expected to take the budget smartphone photography to the next level.

Best Mobiles in India