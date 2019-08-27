ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Redmi Note 8: The Major Differences

    By
    |

    Redmi is all set to showcase its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro on August 29th in China. As the name suggests, the standard model will be an affordable option compared to the Pro variant. The company has already confirmed some specifications of the duo via its social media handles. Here are the top differences between the upcoming Redmi smartphones.

    Processor
     

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC, which was recently unveiled in India. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC that is seen on phones like the Realme 5 and the Mi A3.

    Cameras

    Both smartphones will come with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 8 will have a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, whereas, the Note 8 Pro will come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 primary sensor.

    Battery

    The Note 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 4500 mAh battery with support for USB-Type C fast charging. However, as of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the standard model. However, considering the previous Redmi Note phones, it is most likely to get at least a 4000 mAh battery.

    Display
     

    The official teaser images of both smartphones confirm that the devices will feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This indicates that the phones might come with an IPS LCD screen.

    Design And Build

    Both models will come with a water-drop or dot notch display design. Just like the Redmi Note 7 series, these smartphones will also continue to offer an all-glass body with a plastic frame.

    Price

    The company has already confirmed that the Note 8 will cost less than 1000 Yuan (approx Rs. 10,000) and the Note 8 Pro is expected to be priced under 1500 Yuan (approx Rs. 15,000).

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series

    The company is known for offering innovative feature-rich smartphones at affordable prices and these smartphones will be a testament to that. Realme recently launched two new quad-camera smartphones, and the upcoming Redmi Note series phones will compete against the same. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi smartphones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
