Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Redmi Note 8: The Major Differences

Processor

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC, which was recently unveiled in India. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC that is seen on phones like the Realme 5 and the Mi A3.

Cameras

Both smartphones will come with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 8 will have a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, whereas, the Note 8 Pro will come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 primary sensor.

Battery

The Note 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 4500 mAh battery with support for USB-Type C fast charging. However, as of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the standard model. However, considering the previous Redmi Note phones, it is most likely to get at least a 4000 mAh battery.

Display

The official teaser images of both smartphones confirm that the devices will feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This indicates that the phones might come with an IPS LCD screen.

Design And Build

Both models will come with a water-drop or dot notch display design. Just like the Redmi Note 7 series, these smartphones will also continue to offer an all-glass body with a plastic frame.

Price

The company has already confirmed that the Note 8 will cost less than 1000 Yuan (approx Rs. 10,000) and the Note 8 Pro is expected to be priced under 1500 Yuan (approx Rs. 15,000).

Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series

The company is known for offering innovative feature-rich smartphones at affordable prices and these smartphones will be a testament to that. Realme recently launched two new quad-camera smartphones, and the upcoming Redmi Note series phones will compete against the same. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi smartphones.