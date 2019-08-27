Just In
- 8 min ago OnePlus Unveils Its First R&D Center In India: Everything You Need To Know
- 26 min ago Xiaomi Mi A3 First Flash Sale Today At 12 PM In India - Price, Offers, And Specs
- 36 min ago Airtel USSD Codes – Balance Check, Validity, Customer Care Number And More
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M30s Confirmed To Feature 48MP Primary Camera
Don't Miss
- News 'Stealing from RBI won't work': Rahul Gandhi on surplus reserves transfer
- Movies Siddharth To Play A YouTube Sensation In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?
- Sports Everything you need to know about Sumit Nagal
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Ups Her Airport Fashion Game With A Blue And White Classy Formals
- Finance Infosys Slips By Almost 3% On Closure Of Share Buyback
- Automobiles Tata Harrier Sunroof Pricing, Warranty, And Details
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Redmi Note 8: The Major Differences
Redmi is all set to showcase its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro on August 29th in China. As the name suggests, the standard model will be an affordable option compared to the Pro variant. The company has already confirmed some specifications of the duo via its social media handles. Here are the top differences between the upcoming Redmi smartphones.
Processor
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC, which was recently unveiled in India. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC that is seen on phones like the Realme 5 and the Mi A3.
Cameras
Both smartphones will come with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 8 will have a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, whereas, the Note 8 Pro will come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW-1 primary sensor.
Battery
The Note 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 4500 mAh battery with support for USB-Type C fast charging. However, as of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the standard model. However, considering the previous Redmi Note phones, it is most likely to get at least a 4000 mAh battery.
Display
The official teaser images of both smartphones confirm that the devices will feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This indicates that the phones might come with an IPS LCD screen.
Design And Build
Both models will come with a water-drop or dot notch display design. Just like the Redmi Note 7 series, these smartphones will also continue to offer an all-glass body with a plastic frame.
Price
The company has already confirmed that the Note 8 will cost less than 1000 Yuan (approx Rs. 10,000) and the Note 8 Pro is expected to be priced under 1500 Yuan (approx Rs. 15,000).
Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Series
The company is known for offering innovative feature-rich smartphones at affordable prices and these smartphones will be a testament to that. Realme recently launched two new quad-camera smartphones, and the upcoming Redmi Note series phones will compete against the same. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi smartphones.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
1,04,900
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
13,996
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900