Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Massive Leak – Price And Variants Are Out

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are the next generation models that the company is working on right now. These smartphones are all set to go on sale on August 29. Of late, we have been coming across a few key details regarding these devices. Now, the pricing and storage variants of these smartphones have hit the web.

In addition to the pricing and possible storage variants of the Redmi Note 8 series, the brand's General Manager Lu Weibing has also revealed the retail package of the Note 8 Pro. And, the Xiaomi President Lin Bin teased that the upcoming smartphone will have a long-lasting battery, which will last for two days. Furthermore, it looks like the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be launched in a special Custom Warcraft Edition.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price

As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space could be priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space is likely to be priced at 2099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is said to be priced at 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000). However, this is not the official pricing and we cannot come to any conclusion with this speculation.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Retail Box Leak

The image shared by Lu Weibing shows the retail box of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It appears to have a peppy pink color scheme hinting at a unique color option. He further notes that the company will take a relatively different approach this time in terms of retail presentation.

To Flaunt 4500mAh Battery

As mentioned above, Lin Bin posted that the Redmi Note 8 Pro can last for over two days easily. He shared the battery usage graph of the device he is using. In that case, the phone had 40% battery life even after two days of usage. Recent speculations hint that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will have a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition

Besides these, the official Redmi Weibo account shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and World of Warcraft Edition. It shows the Note 8 Pro in a custom black variant. It looks like there will be exclusive gifts and a special collector's gift box in the package.

