Just In
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Grand Gadget Days – Offers On Laptops, Smart Wearables, Cameras And Much More
- 1 hr ago Airtel Offering Up To 32GB Additional Data On Select Prepaid Plans
- 1 hr ago Chandrayaan-2 Captures Craters On Moon: ISRO Shares Images
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Ascend 910 SoC, MindSpore AI Framework: Another Stunt To Fight Back The U.S Tech Giants
Don't Miss
- Movies Dream Girl Song 'Dhagala Lagli': This Ayushmann Khurrana Song Is Perfect For The Ganpati Season!
- Lifestyle MTV VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Rocked The Red Lip Make-up Look
- Sports Sumit Nagal story: How Bhupathi spotted the India star and other lesser known facts
- News Imran Khan dials Saudi Prince after India's diplomatic masterstroke
- Automobiles MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 India launch On 29 August: Everything We Know So Far
- Finance How To Protect Yourself From Recent ATM Frauds?
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Massive Leak – Price And Variants Are Out
Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are the next generation models that the company is working on right now. These smartphones are all set to go on sale on August 29. Of late, we have been coming across a few key details regarding these devices. Now, the pricing and storage variants of these smartphones have hit the web.
In addition to the pricing and possible storage variants of the Redmi Note 8 series, the brand's General Manager Lu Weibing has also revealed the retail package of the Note 8 Pro. And, the Xiaomi President Lin Bin teased that the upcoming smartphone will have a long-lasting battery, which will last for two days. Furthermore, it looks like the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be launched in a special Custom Warcraft Edition.
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price
As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space could be priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000) and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space is likely to be priced at 2099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is said to be priced at 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000). However, this is not the official pricing and we cannot come to any conclusion with this speculation.
Redmi Note 8 Pro Retail Box Leak
The image shared by Lu Weibing shows the retail box of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It appears to have a peppy pink color scheme hinting at a unique color option. He further notes that the company will take a relatively different approach this time in terms of retail presentation.
To Flaunt 4500mAh Battery
As mentioned above, Lin Bin posted that the Redmi Note 8 Pro can last for over two days easily. He shared the battery usage graph of the device he is using. In that case, the phone had 40% battery life even after two days of usage. Recent speculations hint that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will have a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition
Besides these, the official Redmi Weibo account shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and World of Warcraft Edition. It shows the Note 8 Pro in a custom black variant. It looks like there will be exclusive gifts and a special collector's gift box in the package.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
1,04,900
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
13,996
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
24,999
-
52,999
-
37,999
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555