    Redmi Note 8 Pro To Flaunt A Water-Drop Notch And IR Blaster

    By
    |

    Redmi is all set to launch its Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro on August 29 in China. The company has released a bunch of teasers that have confirmed some of the features and the specifications. Now, a new promo material does confirm that the Note 8 Pro comes with a water-drop notch (dot notch), headphone jack, and an IR blaster.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro To Flaunt A Water-Drop Notch And IR Blaster

     

    The back panel of the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro are made using plastic with a quad-camera array and a fingerprint sensor. It is also confirmed that these smartphones will come with a 64MP primary camera from Samsung.

    Redmi is one of the few smartphone brands that offer an IR blaster, which works as a universal remote. The IR blaster can be used to control a wide range of electronics like television, AC, set-top box, and more.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to feature the MediaTek Helio P90T SoC with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

    The device is expected to come with a dedicated telephoto lens and an ultra wide-angle lens, the first Redmi Note phone to do so. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Pro

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the successor the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was the most affordable phone (at the time of launch) with the 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. The Note 8 Pro is expected to cost similar to the Note 7 Pro. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Redmi smartphones.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
