Redmi Note 9 Pro First Flash Sale Today At 12PM: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro First Sale Offers

As an introductory offer, users who make payment with HDFC Bank cards can get flat Rs. 1,000 off, which is also applicable to EMI transactions. Besides, Airtel is offering a double data plan for those who recharge unlimited monthly plans worth Rs. 298 or Rs. 398.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Highlight Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a new aurora design and will be available in three colors with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G, which is an upper mid-range chipset, based on 8nm fabrication with Kryo 465 CPU and Adreno 618 GPU.

Along with two dedicated nano-SIM card slots, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a dedicated microSD card, which can be used to expand the storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro up to 512GB. As per the software, out-of-the-box, the Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 11 skin on top.

The quad-camera setup at the back has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device uses a 16MP selfie camera with pixel-binning technology. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is fueled by a massive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and the fast charger is included in the retail box.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 9 Pro?

If you are in the market, looking for a mid-tier smartphone, priced around Rs. 15,000, then the Redmi Note 9 Pro is the device to get. It has a big screen, big battery, and a processor that is powerful yet power efficient. Here is the first impression of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, where we have talked about various aspects of the device.