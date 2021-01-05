Redmi Note 9T 5G Renders, Key Specs Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 9T 5G smartphone on January 8. While the device is all set to be announced in a few days, it has been found listed on the Amazon Germany website. The listing shows the key specifications along with its design in the form of renders. However, the listing has been taken down and is no more accessible.

A Twitter-based tipster has acted quickly and has taken some screenshots of the listing. Going by the same, here we are some renders of the Redmi Note 9T 5G that give us a glance at its design ahead of its announcement.

Redmi Note 9T 5G Renders

Based on the Amazon listing that has been deleted, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to arrive in Black and Violet color options. It looks like the Redmi Note 9T 5G will arrive with a punch-hole cutout and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moving on to its rear, there seems to be a circular camera module with a set of three sensors along with an LED flash unit.

Redmi Note 9T 5G Rumored Specifications

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is rumored to arrive with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display carrying a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is expected to make use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset along with LPPRDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage space and a microSD card slot.

It is believed to arrive with dual speakers, a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology and standard connectivity aspects including NFC. For imaging, the Redmi Note 9T 5G will arrive with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. At the front, the device is likely to be launched with a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Redmi Note 9T 5G. It remains to be seen how the company will price at the time of its launch. However, it could be affordable as it is the rebranded variant it the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi 9 Power.

