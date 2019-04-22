Redmi Y3 drop test video reveals gradient design, dual rear cameras and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The dual-camera module is stacked vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel with an LED flash.

Xiaomi is gearing up for its next affordable smartphone launch the Redmi Y3 in India on April 24, 2019. In addition to the Redmi Y3, the Chinese tech giant is also preparing to bring Redmi 7 series. Both the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 series have made it to the web through a number of leaks. Now, a fresh leak video of the upcoming Redmi Y3 is making rounds over the web revealing the build quality of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 durability test video:

Xiaomi itself has shared the drop test video of the upcoming Redmi Y3 smartphone. The video has been shared by the company on Twitter. In the video, the smartphone has been dropped down the stairs directly inside a dustbin. Though it does not seem a foolproof test and it would be hard to say how durable it is in real life situations. However, the video showcases the design of the smartphone with a gradient design and dual-rear camera setup.

The video shows the gradient rear panel of the device with the dual-rear camera setup. The camera module is stacked vertically on the top left corner with an LED flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted at the center of the rear panel. The display upfront will sport a waterdrop notch which the company is calling as Dot notch. The same has been suggested via previous leaks and rumors. The notch will pack a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

There. Dropped it down the stairs. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie coming on 24-04-2019 pic.twitter.com/b998mk8JRS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2019

Redmi Y3 expected specifications:

The affordable Redmi Y3 smartphone might flaunt an IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is said to run on a Snapdragon 632 SoC with 3 RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The smartphone will run on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,00mAh battery.