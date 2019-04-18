Redmi Y3 teased to feature gradient back and 4000mAh battery News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Y3 is slated to be launched in India on April 24. Already, we have come across several teasers revealing the key specifications of this smartphone. It is known to feature a 32MP selfie camera, which makes it a selfie-centric device in the market.

Following a few teasers from the official Redmi Twitter handle, a listing was hosted on Amazon India tipping that it will be exclusive to the online retailer. This listing once again confirmed the selfie camera resolution and a few other details. Now, a recent teaser has revealed the battery specification of this device.

Long-lasting battery life

Previously, the company took to Twitter to tease the battery capacity of the smartphone. The teaser read, "You never run out of juice. Y should your phone? #YYY". This teases that the smartphone might arrive with a long-lasting battery. Though the details regarding the battery of this device are scarce, is believed to be a 4000mAh or higher capacity battery.

Y should your phone's battery last just a day? The power of 4000mAh arriving on 24-04-2019. #32MPSuperSelfie

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/7WH3SZpEuP — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 18, 2019

Now, the same has been confirmed via the latest video teaser shared by the company. The video confirms that the smartphone will get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The company touts that this battery can last for over a day. Notably, this is an improvement as its prequel - the Redmi Y2 gets the power from a 3080mAh battery.

Redmi Y3 gradient back

Apart from the tweet confirming the battery capacity, the Redmi India Twitter handle also shared another image suggesting the presence of a gradient finish on the Redmi Y3's back. It appears to be a combination of both blue, purple and yellow. Also, we can expect more color options too.

When it comes to the other aspects, Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 is believed to feature a 32MP selfie camera. This camera is said to feature Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GD! Sensor announced back in October 2018. The other details regarding this smartphone remain scarce for now.