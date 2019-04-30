Redmi Y3 sold out within a minute; next sale on May 3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Y3 will be a part of the Amazon Summer Sale to debut on May 4.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi announced the launch of two new smartphones in India last week. It brought the affordable Redmi 7 and the selfie-centric Redmi Y3 to the country both priced competitively. The highlight of the Y3 is the presence of a 32MP selfie camera at its front with AI capabilities.

Launched a few days back, the Redmi Y3 went on sale for the first time today in India. It was up for flash sale at 12 PM via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and other retail partners. As expected, the device has gone out of stock in less than a minute but there is no word regarding the exact number of units sold.

Redmi Y3 price

The Redmi Y3 was launched in two storage variants in the country - the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These two variants are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. And, the company introduced the device in three color options - Prime Black, Bold Red and Elegant Blue.

There is a special offer from Airtel and buyers of the device can get 1120GB of additional 4G data and unlimited calling benefits with the Redmi Y3.

Next Redmi Y3 sale

Recently, Amazon announced the Summer Sale that will kick off from May 4 to May 7. The Prime members can get early access to the deals on May 3 at 3 PM, which is a day ahead of the actual sale. While many devices will be available at discount during this sale, the Redmi Y3 will also be a part of the Amazon Summer Sale. This Xiaomi smartphone will be up for grabs from 3 PM on all the sale days. During this sale, there will be attractive no cost EMI payment options and cashbacks as well.