Xiaomi Redmi Y3 going up for sale today on Amazon and mi.com at 12 noon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The basic variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Whereas, the 4GB RAM variant of the device has been priced at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is the latest smartphone by the Chinese tech giant launched in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched beside the Redmi 7 smartphone in the affordable smartphone segment. With 32MP selfie camera and a Snapdragon 632 processor, the Y3 is a competent smartphone in the sub 10K price segment. The device was launched last week and is going up for sale today in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price and sale details:

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes in dual RAM and storage configurations. The basic variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Whereas, the 4GB RAM variant of the device has been priced at Rs 11,999. The device comes in three color options to choose from- Prime Black, Elegant Blue and Bold Red color option.

The device will be available for purchase online on Amazon.in and the company's online store mi.com. The sale will go live at 12:00 PM. Interested users can also purchase the latest selfie centric device from Mi Home stores. As for the launch offers, one can get up to 1,120GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice via Airtel.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 hardware and software:

Xiaomi Redmi Y3's major highlight is its 32MP selfie camera. The front camera is fitted in the waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The device comes with a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top.

The primary camera setup comprises of a 12MP (f/2.2) lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports video recording of 1080p@30fps. It offers various shooting modes including HDR, Portrait, and Panorama among others. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor and runs on an Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 OS. Backing it up is a 4,000mAh battery.