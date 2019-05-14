Just In
Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera and Dot notch display going up for sale at 12:00 PM
The 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant carries a price label of Rs 11,999.
Xiaomi introduced its selfie-centric budget smartphone, the Redmi Y3 last month along with the Redmi 7 smartphone. The Redmi Y3 is a successor to the Redmi Y2 smartphone which was launched last year which is another budget smartphone with a powerful selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 has been made available for purchase via a couple of flash sales since its launch. Now, the device will be available again for sale today in the Indian market.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 flash sale:
The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available for purchase today on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will commence at 12:00 PM sharp. The smartphone will also be up for grabs at mi.com today along with Mi Home stores. As this is a flash sale, it will be live till the stocks last. Therefore, we suggest the users head to the Amazon and mi.com a few minutes ahead of 12:00 PM. We will also recommend making the purchase while your device is connected to a reliable internet connection. As part of sale offer, users will be able to avail 1120GB of 4G data via Airtel.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 hardware:
The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes with a 32MP selfie camera as its key highlight. The selfie camera is housed within the Dot notch on the top of the display. The device features a standard 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top to protect it against accidental drops and scratches.
Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 632 processor clocking at 1.8GHz accompanied by Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with dual RAM and storage space option including a 3GB+32GB variant and a 4GB+64GB model. There is a dual-camera module for photography which has a 12MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. A capacious 4,000mAh battery keeps everything in check.
As for the pricing, the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant carries a price label of Rs 11,999. The device can be selected from Prime Black, Bold Red, and Elegant Blue color options.