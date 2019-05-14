ENGLISH

    Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera and Dot notch display going up for sale at 12:00 PM

    The 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant carries a price label of Rs 11,999.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi introduced its selfie-centric budget smartphone, the Redmi Y3 last month along with the Redmi 7 smartphone. The Redmi Y3 is a successor to the Redmi Y2 smartphone which was launched last year which is another budget smartphone with a powerful selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 has been made available for purchase via a couple of flash sales since its launch. Now, the device will be available again for sale today in the Indian market.

    Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera to be available at 12:00PM in India

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 flash sale:

    The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will be available for purchase today on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will commence at 12:00 PM sharp. The smartphone will also be up for grabs at mi.com today along with Mi Home stores. As this is a flash sale, it will be live till the stocks last. Therefore, we suggest the users head to the Amazon and mi.com a few minutes ahead of 12:00 PM. We will also recommend making the purchase while your device is connected to a reliable internet connection. As part of sale offer, users will be able to avail 1120GB of 4G data via Airtel.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3 hardware:

    The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes with a 32MP selfie camera as its key highlight. The selfie camera is housed within the Dot notch on the top of the display. The device features a standard 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top to protect it against accidental drops and scratches.

    Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 632 processor clocking at 1.8GHz accompanied by Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with dual RAM and storage space option including a 3GB+32GB variant and a 4GB+64GB model. There is a dual-camera module for photography which has a 12MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. A capacious 4,000mAh battery keeps everything in check.

     

    As for the pricing, the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant carries a price label of Rs 11,999. The device can be selected from Prime Black, Bold Red, and Elegant Blue color options.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
