Refreshed Nubia Red Magic Mars with Snapdragon 855 SoC coming soon to India News oi-Vivek Nubia to launch the Red Magic Mars and the Nubia X in March 2019

The Nubia Red Magic is one of the most affordable "official" gaming smartphones available in India. Now, according to a new report, the company is gearing up for the launch of the resurrected version of the Nubia Red Mars with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In addition to the Nubia Red Magic Mars, the company is also expected to launch the one of a kind Nubia X with a dual screen display technology. These smartphones will launch in March of 2019.

Nubia Red Magic Mars price and specifications

As mentioned before, the International version of the Nubia Red Mars comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Whereas the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the India version of the Nubia Red Mars with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also has a 3800 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and runs on custom Android OS. As per the same report, the Nubia Red Magic Mars could be the first Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphone to launch in India and is expected to cost Rs 35,000.

Nubia X specs and price

The Nubia X is expected to cost a bit more than the Nubia Red Magic Mars, and is happened to carry a price tag of Rs 40,000, making it the most expensive Nubia smartphone ever launched in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch primary IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 5.1-inch HD+ OLED display. The front display does not feature a notch or a punch-hole, as the primary camera is being used as a selfie camera with assistance from the secondary OLED display as a view-finder.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 24 MP camera sensors. Just like the Red Magic Mars, the Nubia X packs in a 3800 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Via