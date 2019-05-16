Robert Downey Jr, aka, the Iron Man is the new face of OnePlus 7 Pro News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available on Amazon for Prime customers

OnePlus has previously launched a OnePlus smartphone in collaboration with Avengers called the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. This time, to promote the all-new OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, OnePlus has roped in one of the Avenger that saves the entire population of the earth from Thanos, yes, Robert Downy Jr, aka, the Iron Man is the official face of the brand OnePlus.

Until last year, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the brand ambassador for the OnePlus brand in India, and now, the one and only Iron Man is the global brand representative for OnePlus.

Roping in Robert Downy Jr or R.D.J seems like the right move, especially to capture millennials and the younger audience who adore actors like R.D.J. With his face on Oneplus brand, the company will for sure sell more OnePlus smartphones especially in Europe and North America.

A bit about the OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium and the most expensive OnePlus smartphone that the company has ever released. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a flagship-grade QHD+ display with a bezel-less edge-to-edge design and a pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone is currently on sale via Amazon for Rs 48,999 (base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage), where the high-end variant offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

There is a triple rear-camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera, which retracts automatically, if it detects free-fall. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top, and the mobile will be one of the first phones to receive Android Q update.