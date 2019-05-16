Just In
- 17 min ago Lessons learned from WhatsApp hack: Know how to avoid spyware attacks
- 32 min ago OnePlus 7 Pro gets slew of features via first firmware update
- 47 min ago Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Irresistible offers on Apple iPhones
- 1 hr ago This OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up camera publicity stunt video will leave you amazed
Don't Miss
- News What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record
- Sports Players who excelled in both semi and final of World Cup
- Automobiles 2020 Audi A4 Facelift Debuts With Aggressive Styling & Hybrid Powertrain Options
- Lifestyle Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Slayed It In Style On The Day Two?
- Movies Payal Rajput Is Taking A VERY BOLD Step Forward? Deets Inside!
- Finance Titan Shares Hit New Record High
- Education Jharkhand Board Result 2019: JAC 10th Result 2019 To Be Announced Soon
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Robert Downey Jr, aka, the Iron Man is the new face of OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available on Amazon for Prime customers
OnePlus has previously launched a OnePlus smartphone in collaboration with Avengers called the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. This time, to promote the all-new OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, OnePlus has roped in one of the Avenger that saves the entire population of the earth from Thanos, yes, Robert Downy Jr, aka, the Iron Man is the official face of the brand OnePlus.
Until last year, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the brand ambassador for the OnePlus brand in India, and now, the one and only Iron Man is the global brand representative for OnePlus.
Roping in Robert Downy Jr or R.D.J seems like the right move, especially to capture millennials and the younger audience who adore actors like R.D.J. With his face on Oneplus brand, the company will for sure sell more OnePlus smartphones especially in Europe and North America.
A bit about the OnePlus 7 Pro
The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium and the most expensive OnePlus smartphone that the company has ever released. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a flagship-grade QHD+ display with a bezel-less edge-to-edge design and a pop-up selfie camera.
The smartphone is currently on sale via Amazon for Rs 48,999 (base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage), where the high-end variant offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
There is a triple rear-camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera, which retracts automatically, if it detects free-fall. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top, and the mobile will be one of the first phones to receive Android Q update.