Royole FlexPai, World’s First Foldable Phone Goes Through Durability Test
When it comes to foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Fold might be the first one to come to your mind. Recently, many companies are working on such devices and have already revealed the prototypes of their upcoming offerings. Apart from these, there is a Chinese company called Royole that holds the record of releasing the first foldable phone though only a little is known about this brand.
Well, the talk is about the Royole FlexPai. This foldable smartphone is available in China for quite some time but there is no word regarding its global availability. If you are skeptical about the durability of this device, then you need to know that the YouTuber Zack Nelson behind the well-known channel JerryRigEverything has got his hands on this foldable smartphone.
Royole FlexPai Durability Test
Usually, foldable phones are considered to be highly fragile as there is a lack of protection on the flexible OLED display. The YouTuber has not taken that into consideration and has subjected the FlexPai to the complete durability test including scratch, flame and bend tests.
From the durability video below, you can see that the device survives these extreme conditions. In the scratch test, it survives till level 3 and then the scratches become visible on the display. In the flame test, the OLED gets burnt at the spot where it is exposed to flame but survives the effect. In the bend test, the device is opened and closed many times without any effect. It can be seen that he tried to turn it the other way thereby damaging the hinge. And, further in the same direction, the flexible display also gets damaged.
What We Think
Though the Royole FlexPai is not on par with other regular flagships in withstanding these extreme conditions, it fares pretty well being a fragile flexible smartphone. However, users want a durable device after spending a huge on sum on the same might not happy with it as there is protection against scratches. It can get scratched even when kept along with keys or other stuff. To know more, watch the Royole FlexPai durability test video from below.
