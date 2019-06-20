Samaung Galaxy M40 Flash Sale Today In India At 12 PM – Price, Key Features And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy M40 smartphone in the Indian market and today the smartphone is going to witness its second flash sale after the launch. M40 is the latest smartphone in the series from Samsung, so if you are planning to buy one then this is the chance. Here is how you can grab the smartphone before the sale went out of stock.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Price And Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is launched in India with the price tag of Rs 19,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The sale will kick starts at 12 PM today at Amazon India and Samsung's e-store. You will have the option of choosing from Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.

Apart from that, the company is also offering some launch offers on the smartphone. Jio users will receive the double data benefits with Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Idea and Vodafone subscribers will get a cashback of worth Rs 3,750 on recharge of Rs 255. Meanwhile, Airtel users will also provide 100 per cent additional data for 10 months with the recharge of Rs 249.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display with the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone carries an aspect ratio of 18:9 with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 32MP primary sensor + 5MP secondary depth sensor + 8MP sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with an LED flash. At the front, this smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs on Android 9 Pie.

