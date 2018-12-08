ENGLISH

Samsung Bestdays sale offers discounts and deals on Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy Note9 and more

If you want to buy a Samsung phone, then this is the right time.

    Samsung has come up with its Bestdays sale offering attractive discounts on select smartphones including exchange benefits and cashback. This sale is live until December 31 and includes exchange discount on a slew of devices including the Galaxy A9 (2018). Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+. Notably, the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be available at a very special price during this sale.

    Samsung Bestdays sale offers discounts and deals select phones

     

    The company offers attractive deals such as cashback on using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards for the purchase and EMI options as well. The company claims that the Bestdays sale will bring forward some attractive deals that we have never seen before on its bestselling models. The discounts can be availed on purchases made using Samsung India eStore, Samsung Smart Cafe and other leading online and offline retailers.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) special discount

    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with a triple camera setup at its rear comes at a special pricing of Rs. 21,990 onwards. The smartphone was launched in September for Rs. 23,990 and Rs. 28,990 for the two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM respectively.

    Discounts on other Samsung smartphones

    Besides the Galaxy A7 (2018), there will be discounts and offers on a few other Samsung smartphones as well. The cost of the Galaxy J8 has been slashed to Rs. 15,990 during this sale. The device was spotted with the same slashed pricing on Flipkart and Amazon earlier this week.

    The flagship Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 are also available at attractive discounts. These phones are available along with an upgrade bonus of Rs. 9,000, which is applicable only on exchanging an old smartphone. The Galaxy A9 (2018), which was launched in India in October with four rear cameras is also available at an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4,000. Notably, this upgrade bonus is above the old device price listed on MyGalaxy app.

     

    In order to benefit from any of these offers, you can visit the Samsung India e-store and go to the Samsung Bestdays sale section. The eligible devices and the offers applicable on these models are also available at the Samsung Smart Cafe and leading mobile stores all over the country.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
