    Samsung eUFS 3.1 512GB Storage Chip Launched For Smartphones

    By
    |

    Storage chips are one of the most revolutionary techs, completely changing the way we store our data. Of course, today we have cloud storage options giving us access to nearly unlimited storage. Now, Samsung has brought in a new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage chip for smartphones, which is an upgrade to the existing eUFS 3.0 storage chips.

    Samsung Brings In Faster Storage Chip For Smartphones

     

    New Samsung Storage Chip

    The South Korean company notes that the production for the new chips has already begun. Samsung claims that the new 512GB eUFS 3.1 chip offers three times faster write speeds than its predecessor. The company notes that the new chip comes with a sequential write speed of over 1,200MBps.

    Additionally, the new Samsung's chip random performance is up to 60 percent faster than the ones in today's smartphones, says the company. Samsung says the chip offers 100,000 IOPS for reads and 70,000 IOPS for writes, which is an enhancement of up to 1.6 times than the eUFS 3.0 chip.

    Samsung Brings In Faster Storage Chip For Smartphones

    The sequential read performance of the chip remains the same as at 2,100MBps, just like the eUFS 3.0 chip. For now, Samsung has brought in the eUFS 3.1 storage chip with a 512GB configuration. But it has plans to rollout 128GB and 256GB configurations as well, probably later this year.

    Comparing eUFS 3.1, eUFS 3.0 Chips

    The speed of the new Samsung eUFS 3.1 chip can be understood by comparing it with its predecessor. Samsung says the current eUFS 3.0 chip requires about four minutes to transfer 100GB of data on smartphones. The new eUFS 3.1 chip requires less than half that time, 1.5 minutes, to move a similarly sized file, Samsung says.

     

    At the same time, the new chip is said to offer more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC and nearly 10 times more than the speed of a UHS-I microSD card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
