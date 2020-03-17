Just In
- 42 min ago Reliance Jio Continues To Be Largest Player In The Telecom Sector
-
- 53 min ago Oppo Enco Free Truly Wireless Earbuds Review: Audio Quality, Connectivity Features And Battery Life
- 1 hr ago iQOO 3 Available With Discounts On Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- 1 hr ago Oppo Find X2 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Confirmed To Launch In India
Don't Miss
- Movies SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting RRR Because Of Date Issues?
- News Coronavirus: Railways cancels 22 trains; hikes platform ticket to Rs 50
- Automobiles Hyundai Elantra BS6 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine To Be Introduced Soon In India
- Lifestyle Raashi Khanna Flaunts Her Ethnic And Western Side In Lovely Outfits, Which Attire Did You Like More?
- Finance March Could See Highest Ever FPI Withdrawal From Indian Markets
- Sports Ramiz Raja says England's Alex Hales might have shown COVID-19 symptoms before leaving PSL
- Travel Places To Observe Ugadi In India
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Samsung eUFS 3.1 512GB Storage Chip Launched For Smartphones
Storage chips are one of the most revolutionary techs, completely changing the way we store our data. Of course, today we have cloud storage options giving us access to nearly unlimited storage. Now, Samsung has brought in a new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage chip for smartphones, which is an upgrade to the existing eUFS 3.0 storage chips.
New Samsung Storage Chip
The South Korean company notes that the production for the new chips has already begun. Samsung claims that the new 512GB eUFS 3.1 chip offers three times faster write speeds than its predecessor. The company notes that the new chip comes with a sequential write speed of over 1,200MBps.
Additionally, the new Samsung's chip random performance is up to 60 percent faster than the ones in today's smartphones, says the company. Samsung says the chip offers 100,000 IOPS for reads and 70,000 IOPS for writes, which is an enhancement of up to 1.6 times than the eUFS 3.0 chip.
The sequential read performance of the chip remains the same as at 2,100MBps, just like the eUFS 3.0 chip. For now, Samsung has brought in the eUFS 3.1 storage chip with a 512GB configuration. But it has plans to rollout 128GB and 256GB configurations as well, probably later this year.
Comparing eUFS 3.1, eUFS 3.0 Chips
The speed of the new Samsung eUFS 3.1 chip can be understood by comparing it with its predecessor. Samsung says the current eUFS 3.0 chip requires about four minutes to transfer 100GB of data on smartphones. The new eUFS 3.1 chip requires less than half that time, 1.5 minutes, to move a similarly sized file, Samsung says.
At the same time, the new chip is said to offer more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC and nearly 10 times more than the speed of a UHS-I microSD card.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,385
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,495
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999