Samsung Eco2 OLED On Galaxy Z Fold3 Eats 25% Less Power Than Conventional OLED News oi-Vivek

Samsung recently launched the third-gen folding smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As the name suggests, the USP of the phone is that it comes with a primary display, which can be folded. Though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might look a lot like its predecessor, it now comes with a new display technology called Samsung Eco2 OLED.

Samsung Eco2 (Eco square) OLED stands for Efficient power Consumption + Eco-friendly Component. The new display panel comes with an integrated polarizer, which eliminates the requirement of an additional polarizer. A polarised layer is mainly used to prevent the reflection of external light and increase the screen contrast and screen visibility.

How Does Samsung Eco2 OLED Technology Works?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, which uses Samsung Eco2 OLED technology achieves the same using an innovative pixel structure. A traditional OLED display with a polarized layer has a dark screen on top, this means, it consumes more power to operate. The Samsung Eco2 OLED display without the polarized layer consumes 25 percent less power and improves transmittance by 33 percent.

A phone with a Samsung Eco2 OLED display will be much brighter while consuming less power when compared to a device with a conventional OLED display. Additionally, one can also adopt technologies like UPC (under the panel camera) to eliminate a notch or a punch hole.

When UPC is used in a device with a traditional OLED technology, the additional polarizer layer might cut down the light entering into the sensor. However, an Eco2 OLED panel will increase the light transmittance, which will result in clear pictures and videos.

Positive Impact On Environment

Another reason that makes Samsung Eco2 OLED a superior technology over the conventional OLED is again the polarized layer. Polarized layers are made using plastic components, which are known for emitting volatile organic compounds. Eco2 OLED cuts down this, making it an eco-friendly product.

Samsung Eco2 OLED is a patented technology that has been approved in U.S., Korea, United Kingdom, China, and Japan. The company has also confirmed that more products will ship with this technology in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India