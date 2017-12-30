Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset to go official on January 4

The year is drawing to an end in just two more days. As soon as we welcome the next year, the tech industry will be buzzing with a lot of news as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas is all set to begin on January 4 and go on till January 12.

While this is already known, Samsung has posted an invite on its official Samsung Exynos Twitter handle. The invite shows that the company will host an event on January 4, 2018, and it reads, "Beyond a Component". Also, the tweet read, "Discover #TheNextExynos that goes beyond a component. Stay tuned." Apparently, we expect that the company will unveil the Exynos 9810 flagship mobile processor at the event.

The existence of the Exynos 9810 processor was officially confirmed by the company in November 2017 but the same was not launched. Only an official launch will provide the complete details about the LTE capabilities and the custom core design of this processor.

From the previous reports, we know a few details of the upcoming Exynos 9810 chipset. It is claimed to be based on the 10nm chip as its predecessor - the Exynos 8895. The latest one will have the 6CA support making it the first mobile processor to come with this feature. Also, it will come with the third-generation custom CPU cores, gigabit LTE, and an upgraded CPU.

As it goes with the usual launch pattern of Samsung, the Exynos 9810 SoC will be used by the upcoming flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ those are likely to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in February. Apart from the Galaxy S9 duo, the Galaxy Note 9 that will be released later in 2018 will also use the same Exynos processor.

Lately, we saw the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ clear the FCC certification in the US tipping that they are nearing the official launch. One thing that we know is that the international variant of these smartphones will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and the variants meant for the Asian markets will use the Exynos 9810 chipset.