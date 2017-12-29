Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ clear FCC certification confirming early launch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the upcoming flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled next year at the MWC 2018 tech show in February, which is one month earlier than the launch of the Galaxy S8 duo. Confirming the same, these smartphones have received the FCC certification in the US.

The FCC certification shows that the international unlocked models of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will carry the model numbers SM-G960F and SM-G965F respectively. As of now, there is information about the carrier specific models and the models of these devices meant for the Asian markets.

Though the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have passed through the FCC certification database, the listing does not shed any light on the possible specifications. There is no design sketch of these phones that is usually seen on FCC listings. The reason for the same could be that Samsung applied for the clearance certificate in mid-November and the design might not have been finalized then, claims a GizmoChina report.

The FCC certification of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones could be an indication of their early announcement. We have already come across several reports that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech show in February next year.

While the FCC database has not revealed the specifications, the previous reports have pointed out that these smartphones will be significant upgrades to the Galaxy S8 duo. The upcoming ones are said to offer a more refined user experience. However, the design is expected to be similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S9 is said to arrive with a 5.8-inch display and the Plus variant is expected to flaunt a larger 6.2-inch display both with the bezel-less Infinity Display panel with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Back in the last week, we came across the renders of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ along with a transparent case from Olixar. These renders revealed the possible design of the upcoming flagship smartphones and showed that the Galaxy S9 might have a single rear camera and the Galaxy S9+ might come with vertically stacked dual cameras.

Given that the Galaxy S9 duo might be unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show, we can expect them to hit the stores in early March 2018.