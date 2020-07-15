Samsung Galaxy A01 Core To Debut As Galaxy A3 Core In Some Markets; Google Listing News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It's been a while since the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is doing rounds at the rumour mill. The upcoming budget smartphone is expected to hit the shelves sometime soon. A recent leak by SamMobile revealed the design as complete specifications of this handset leaving a little to the imagination. Now, a new leak suggests that the company will likely launch the device under the different moniker in some markets.

Will Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Launch As A Different Model?

The Galaxy A01 Core is spotted at Google listing along with some other Samsung smartphones. Interestingly, the listing suggests the Galaxy A01 Core will also have the Galaxy A3 Core moniker. It remains unknown in which markets the device will launch with the former branding and which regions will have the latter.

However, India could be one of those markets where Samsung might launch the device as Galaxy A3 Core. This is because the company has already launched the Galaxy A2 Core in India back in 2019. So, it makes sense for the company to launch the successor now in the country.

What Do We Expect From The Galaxy A01 Core/ Galaxy A3 Core?

The complete design and features of the Galaxy A01 were recently leaked. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a 5.3-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. The company will be keeping the design basic and the front panel will not sport any notch for the selfie camera. Also, the bezels on the top and chin will be thick.

The smartphone will come with a single 8MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture at the rear. Upfront, the device will feature a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung is said to use the MediaTek MT6739WW processor. It will come with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. It will launch with Android 10 (Go Edition). The unit is said to be backed by 3,000 mAh battery unit.

The on-paper specifications of the Galaxy A01 Core suggest an entry-level smartphone. Samsung has been performing in the affordable segment quite well from some time. If the company gets the pricing right, then the upcoming smartphone will further strengthen the company's presence in the low-end segment as well.

