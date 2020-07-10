Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: Complete Specs, Leaked Images And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, we have seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones that are selling well in the Indian market. In a bid to take the success to the next level, the company is gearing up to unveil a budget smartphone with the moniker Galaxy A01 Core.

While we have come across several reports regarding this smartphone of late, two fresh reports reveal what we can expect from the upcoming budget Samsung smartphone. One report shows the alleged design of the device and the other one shows its alleged specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Specs

A report by SamMobile shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone might arrive with a 5.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD display along with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device is believed to make use of a MediaTek MT6739 SoC allegedly teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. We can expect the smartphone to arrive with support for expandable storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is hinted to flaunt a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture. On the software front, this upcoming budget smartphone is said to boot Android 10 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

The alleged Galaxy A01 Core is likely to be fueled by a 3000mAh battery that can deliver up to one day of battery life. It is said to arrive with other aspects including a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM support and a micro USB port as it is an entry-level offering.

Leaked Images Of Galaxy A01 Core

A set of leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core from 91mobiles shows that the smartphone might be a toned-down version with thick bezels at the top and bottom and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There appears to be a power button and volume rockers at the right edge and the charging port, speaker grills and headphone jack.

Previously, the leaked renders hint that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core might feature a patterned rear panel for a better grip. What's contradictory is that the report showed that there could be a single camera sensor at the rear.

Having said that, only an official confirmation from Samsung can reveal the exact specifications and design of the smartphone. Until then, we need to consider these reports with a grain of salt.

