ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: Complete Specs, Leaked Images And More

    By
    |

    Already, we have seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones that are selling well in the Indian market. In a bid to take the success to the next level, the company is gearing up to unveil a budget smartphone with the moniker Galaxy A01 Core.

    Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: Complete Specs, Leaked Images And More

     

    While we have come across several reports regarding this smartphone of late, two fresh reports reveal what we can expect from the upcoming budget Samsung smartphone. One report shows the alleged design of the device and the other one shows its alleged specifications.

    Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Specs

    A report by SamMobile shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone might arrive with a 5.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD display along with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device is believed to make use of a MediaTek MT6739 SoC allegedly teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. We can expect the smartphone to arrive with support for expandable storage space.

    For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is hinted to flaunt a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture. On the software front, this upcoming budget smartphone is said to boot Android 10 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

    The alleged Galaxy A01 Core is likely to be fueled by a 3000mAh battery that can deliver up to one day of battery life. It is said to arrive with other aspects including a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM support and a micro USB port as it is an entry-level offering.

    Leaked Images Of Galaxy A01 Core

    A set of leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core from 91mobiles shows that the smartphone might be a toned-down version with thick bezels at the top and bottom and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There appears to be a power button and volume rockers at the right edge and the charging port, speaker grills and headphone jack.

     

    Previously, the leaked renders hint that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core might feature a patterned rear panel for a better grip. What's contradictory is that the report showed that there could be a single camera sensor at the rear.

    Having said that, only an official confirmation from Samsung can reveal the exact specifications and design of the smartphone. Until then, we need to consider these reports with a grain of salt.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X