Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Gets Certified; Might Debut Soon

Samsung has a bunch of smartphones in the making both on the Galaxy A as well as the Galaxy M series. Amongst the upcoming smartphones is the Galaxy A01 Core which will be launched as a budget offering. The device was earlier spotted at the Google Play Console database. Now, the device has cleared its certification online which hints its arrival sometimes soon.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Certification Detail

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has cleared its certification from the Indonesian telecom certification website. The smartphone has bagged its certification with the SM-A013G model number on the mobile authentication website.

Sadly, not much has been revealed by the certification website related to the hardware. Also, its launch details have been still kept under wraps. Since the device has started getting certification from various platforms, it is expected to launch anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Expected Hardware And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will be an affordable smartphone and is expected to be an Android Go device. The device has been having also stopped by Google Play Console and is said to launch as a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy A01.

The Android Go smartphone has been leaked with an Infinity-V display which will measure 5.7-inches. It is said to offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. The Google Play Console listing also suggested an octa-core MediaTek MT6739WW processor. This entry-level processor is said to be combined with PowerVR GE 8100 processor and 1GB of RAM.

The storage capacity is not yet disclosed, but considering this device will be launched as an entry-level device, we can at least expect 16GB native storage. It could ship with Android 10 OS and will be pre-loaded with custom One UI.

The device could feature a dual-camera setup which will be combined with a 13MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. The handset is also rumored to feature a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

This is not the only budget smartphone that Samsung is expected to launch in the coming month. Several smartphones by the company such as the Galaxy M01s, Galaxy A41, and others are being tipped to launch sometime soon. It seems that Samsung will majorly be focusing on the affordable segment to buckle up against the Chinese counterparts.

