Samsung Galaxy A03s India Support Page Goes Live; Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung seems to be launching another A-series handset soon dubbed the Galaxy A03s in India. The upcoming handset has been in the rumor mill for several days. It has already visited multiple certifications, revealing the features. Now, the support page of the Galaxy A03s has gone live on the Samsung India website, which hints at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Support Page Goes Live

The Samsung Galaxy A03s with model number SM-A037F/DS has gone live on the company's India website. Apart from the model number, it does not share any details of the smartphone. As mentioned above, the device has made its visit certifications like BIS, Geekbench, and so on. The certification listings have confirmed the upcoming handset will be an entry-level offering from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected Features

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with standard 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch to house the front camera sensor. Further, the Geekbench listing confirmed that the device will ship with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. There could be another storage option as well. Further, it will run Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 on top.

The camera department will be handled by a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP main lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the phone might come with a 5MP selfie camera. Besides, it is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W charging tech. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and others.

What We Think

The price of the Galaxy A03s is still under wraps. Considering the features, we can say the smartphone could fall at around Rs. 10,000. However, we suggest taking this as a hint. In this range, the smartphone is expected to compete against other entry-level smartphones like the Realme C15 and the Infinix Smart 5. As far as launch is concerned, we expect the launch could happen next month. However, the brand has not shared anything regarding the launch of the Galaxy A03s yet.

