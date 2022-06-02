Samsung Galaxy A04s Spotted On Geekbench: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the upcoming Samsung smartphones - the Galaxy A04s has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. This listing hints at some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Notably, the device likely on cards is believed to be the sequel to the Galaxy A03s that went official in August 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Geekbench Listing

As per the listing of the Samsung Galaxy A04s on Geekbench, which was spotted by MySmartPrice, the device is believed to carry the model number SM-A047F. It is clear that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor that could be teamed up with ARM Cortex A55 clocked at 2GHz.

Furthermore, the listing claims that the smartphone could feature 3GB of RAM though we can expect more storage configurations. It also shows that the Samsung Galaxy A04s runs Android 12 topped with One UI 4.0.

As per the Samsung Galaxy A04s Geekbench benchmark listing score, the smartphone scored 152 points in the single-core test and 585 points in the multi-core test. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch date of the upcoming Samsung smartphones. When it is announced, we can expect it to be launched in several markets, including India without much delay.

Given that the Galaxy A04s is the sequel to the Galaxy A03s, here we have listed the specifications of the yesteryear model.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A03s was launched with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The device has been launched in three colors - Black, Blue, and White. It came in two storage options - 3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is dual SIM support and a microSD card slot as well.

The hardware aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A03s include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with a 5000mAh battery alongside 15W fast charging support. For photography, the Samsung smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera sensor for video calling.

