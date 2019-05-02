Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 become cheaper to compete against Xiaomi News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Three Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones have become cheaper by up to Rs. 1,500.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A series smartphones at affordable price points to compete against the likes of the Chinese rivals. These devices replaced the Galaxy J series phones from the company. And, these new devices bundle better specifications and features so that they are on par with their Chinese kins.

Earlier this year, three smartphones were launched in the Galaxy A series - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy A70 in India for Rs. 28,990. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and features triple rear cameras. The device went on sale on May 1 in the country. Now, the company has slashed the cost of three smartphones that were launched initially by up to Rs. 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy A series price cut

Samsung has slashed the cost of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 in India. This information comes from the company itself. The online channels including Amazon, Samsung eStore, Paytm Mall, Croma and Tata Cliq have already listed them for the new pricing. These Samsung smartphones are also available offline at the new pricing. Even the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom took to Twitter to confirm the price cut information.

Going by the same, the Galaxy A10, which was launched for Rs. 8,490 is now available for Rs. 7,990. The Galaxy A20, which was launched for Rs. 12,490 is now available for Rs. 11,490. And, the Galaxy A30 launched for Rs. 16,990 is now available for Rs. 15,490. Notably, these phones have received Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 price cut respectively.

Notably, the Galaxy A series smartphones have received a price cut within a couple of months of their launch. As these phones were meant to compete against the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Realme, we believe these phones to have received a price cut on account of the recent launches from these brands.