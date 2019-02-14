Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specs leak

Earlier this month, we came across a report suggesting that the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 smartphones will be launched in India soon. While these three phones are pegged for a Q1 2019 launch, the Galaxy A50 is likely pegged to go official in Q2 2019. Also, these phones were suggested to go on sale sometime later this quarter or early next quarter.

Besides this, there were reports suggesting that the Galaxy A10 could be priced starting from Rs. 8,490. Now, the alleged specifications of three of these upcoming Samsung smartphones - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 have hit the web via MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

Galaxy A50 is rumored to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 3D plastic body, an in-display fingerprint sensor, FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, it is likely to use an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM. The device is likely to get the power from a 4000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

The imaging aspects include a 25MP selfie camera and a triple camera module at its rear. The primary sensor is a 25MP unit with f/1.7 aperture, a 5MP fixed focus lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP fixed focus ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 is said to sport 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-U display. This device is likely to use an Exynos 7904 SoC paired along with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space and expandable storage support too. The camera department is likely to comprise a dual camera module with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The other goodies on board this smartphone are likely to include dual SIM support, 3D glossy polycarbonate build, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Both the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are believed to arrive with features such as Background Blur, Flaw Detection, Samsung Pay Mini, Pixel Merging, Bixby Assistant, Scene Optimizer, Dolby Atmos, AR Stickers, Pro Lighting, Selfie Focus, Smart Beauty, Smart Manager, Dual Messenger, Samsung Health, Secure Folder, Always on Display, Dual VoLTE, Adaptive WiFi, Samsung Mall and Smart Manager.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

Galaxy A10 is likely to flaunt a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Exynos 7884B processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It remains to be seen if it will have an AMOLED or LCD display and a microSD card slot. It has been hinted that this low-end device will not have a fingerprint sensor.

The other aspects of the Galaxy A10 include a 4000mAh battery without fast charging support, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, dual SIM support, dual VoLTE, Samsung Mall and Samsung Manager.