Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 likely coming soon to India

Recently, Samsung left no stone unturned with the launch of the affordable Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones in India. These smartphones went on sale for the first time today in the country. So soon, it looks like the company is prepping to launch three new smartphones under the Galaxy A series in the country.

Well, it looks like Samsung aims to grab the market share in the highly competitive Indian market with its Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series smartphones. Already, there are speculations that the mid-range device - Galaxy A50 will be launched in India immediately after its announcement. Now, a fresh report by MySmartPrice hints that the company might launch three new phones - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A series phones

Based on the report, the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 smartphones are believed to feature an AMOLED display. On the other hand, the Galaxy M series phones feature TFT display panels. When it comes to the battery life, the upcoming Samsung smartphones are unlikely to have impressive battery life as the M series counterparts. Though the report doesn't confirm anything about the exact battery capacity of these phones, it is expected to be 4000mAh or lower.

On the pricing front, the Galaxy A10 is likely to be priced starting from Rs. 8,490. This is Rs. 500 lesser than that of the Galaxy M10. The other pricing of the smartphones are likely unknown for now. The report speculates these phones to be launched soon and go on sale in India later this quarter or early next quarter.

Leaked benchmark listings

Recently, the Geekbench listing of these upcoming Samsung smartphones - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 were leaked. These listings show that all the three phones will use an octa-core Exynos 7885 SoC. While the entry-level Galaxy A10 is said to feature just 2GB RAM, the Galaxy A20 is likely to arrive with 3GB RAM. The more expensive Galaxy A30 was spotted with 4GB RAM. All these phones are believed to run Android 9 Pie out of the box topped with the company's One UI.