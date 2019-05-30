ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A10e Geekbench Listing Shows In-House Exynos 7448 SoC And More

    Galaxy A10e comes with 2 GB of RAM

    By
    |

    The Samsung Galaxy A10e is speculated to the affordable iteration of the standard Galaxy A10 and is expected to carry a sub-Rs. 10,000 price tag with a modern looking design. The Galaxy A10e is now officially listed on Geekbench 4, the CPU benchmarking platform, revealing some of the tidbits about the upcoming budget smartphone from world's #1 smartphone manufacturer.

    Samsung Galaxy A10e Geekbench Listing Shows In-House SoC and more

     

    Based on entry-level Exynos chipset

    The Geekbench 4 listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A10e will be called as Samsung SM-A102U, which seems like an internal name or the model number. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is powered by the in-house Exynos 7448 Octa-core chipset with a base clock speed of 1.35 GHz and 2 GB RAM.

    As per the benchmarking scores are concerned, the device scores 1163 points on single core and 3581 points on multi-core performance. These scores do re-iterate the fact that the Galaxy A10e will be an entry-level smartphone, which is designed to do basic tasks.

    Along with the chipset and RAM, the Geekbench listing also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A10e will run on Android 9 Pie OS, the latest smartphone OS from Google, and is most likely to offer One UI skin on top, which is Samsung's latest custom operating system.

    What do we think about the Samsung Galaxy A10e

    From the Geekbench listing, it is pretty evident that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is most likely to be an entry-level model, and is expected to compete against the likes of the Realme C2 and the Redmi 7. The company is using an in-house chipset, where, Samsung can properly optimize the software to get the most out of the smartphone.

    Just like every other Galaxy A series smartphones launched in 2019, the Galaxy A10e is expected to offer a polycarbonate back panel design, and some of the earlier leaks does state the same about the latest affordable Galaxy smartphone.

     

    As of now, there is no info about the camera capabilities of the Galaxy A10e, considering the single camera that is offered on the Galaxy A10, the A10e is most likely to follow the same suite. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A10e.

    Source

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue