Samsung Galaxy A10e Geekbench Listing Shows In-House Exynos 7448 SoC And More News oi-Vivek Galaxy A10e comes with 2 GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A10e is speculated to the affordable iteration of the standard Galaxy A10 and is expected to carry a sub-Rs. 10,000 price tag with a modern looking design. The Galaxy A10e is now officially listed on Geekbench 4, the CPU benchmarking platform, revealing some of the tidbits about the upcoming budget smartphone from world's #1 smartphone manufacturer.

Based on entry-level Exynos chipset

The Geekbench 4 listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A10e will be called as Samsung SM-A102U, which seems like an internal name or the model number. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is powered by the in-house Exynos 7448 Octa-core chipset with a base clock speed of 1.35 GHz and 2 GB RAM.

As per the benchmarking scores are concerned, the device scores 1163 points on single core and 3581 points on multi-core performance. These scores do re-iterate the fact that the Galaxy A10e will be an entry-level smartphone, which is designed to do basic tasks.

Along with the chipset and RAM, the Geekbench listing also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A10e will run on Android 9 Pie OS, the latest smartphone OS from Google, and is most likely to offer One UI skin on top, which is Samsung's latest custom operating system.

What do we think about the Samsung Galaxy A10e

From the Geekbench listing, it is pretty evident that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is most likely to be an entry-level model, and is expected to compete against the likes of the Realme C2 and the Redmi 7. The company is using an in-house chipset, where, Samsung can properly optimize the software to get the most out of the smartphone.

Just like every other Galaxy A series smartphones launched in 2019, the Galaxy A10e is expected to offer a polycarbonate back panel design, and some of the earlier leaks does state the same about the latest affordable Galaxy smartphone.

As of now, there is no info about the camera capabilities of the Galaxy A10e, considering the single camera that is offered on the Galaxy A10, the A10e is most likely to follow the same suite. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A10e.

Source