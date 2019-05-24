Samsung Galaxy A10e spotted on FCC hinting imminent launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A10e is believed to be a toned down variant of the entry-level Galaxy A10.

Samsung is definitely on a launch spree as it is bringing many new smartphones under the Galaxy A series. The company has already launched a slew of them including Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 in the Indian market. And, it unveiled the Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A40s, Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A80 at global launch events. Now, it looks like another entry-level device is in the making.

Well, word is that the company is prepping a new entry-level smartphone called Galaxy A10e. This smartphone has already been spotted on the certification websites such as Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance hinting its existence. Now, it looks like its launch is nearing as the upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted on the FCC certification database with the model number SM-A102U.

Samsung Galaxy A10e details

As per a report by MySmartPrice, which spotted the Samsung Galaxy A10e FCC listing, no details regarding the hardware is out for now. However, it does confirm that the device is nearing its official launch. As mentioned above, the device was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification earlier revealing the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Also, the Wi-Fi Alliance certification showed that it will run Android 9 Pie and have dual-band Wi-Fi support.

On the whole, though we know that it could be a toned-down variant of the Galaxy A10, which will position it as an entry-level device in the market, the details regarding this device in the making are scarce for now. Given that the Galaxy A10 has an Infinity-V display of 6.2 inches with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, we can expect the Galaxy A10e to have slightly downgraded specs. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the existence of this smartphone and its features.

If the Galaxy A10e is priced competitively, then we can expect it to give a tough challenge to the other budget smartphones in the country.