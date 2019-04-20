Samsung Galaxy A10e spotted on WiFi certification site hinting imminent launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A10e could be a cheaper variant of the Galaxy A10.

Samsung refreshed its portfolio with the launch of new Galaxy A series smartphones recently. These smartphones are meant to compete the Chinese offerings that have gained dominance in the recent times. Recently, it launched the Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A20e smartphones and now it appears to be working on yet another device in the lineup.

As per a report by DroidShout citing a Wi-Fi Alliance certification, it looks like Samsung is working on another smartphone in the Galaxy A series dubbed Galaxy A10e. This one has appeared on the WiFi certification database hinting that it could be launched soon. This upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to be a cheaper variant of the entry-level Galaxy A10 priced at Rs. 8,490.

Samsung Galaxy A10e WiFi certification

Going by the WiFi certification listing, the Galaxy A10e will carry the model number SM-A102U. The listing further reveals that this smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is also said to support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, which the Galaxy A10 misses out. This hints that the Galaxy A10e could use a different chipset instead of the Exynos 7884 SoC powering the A10.

For now, the other details regarding this Samsung smartphone remain unknown. But we can expect it to feature a smaller display and a lower battery capacity as compared to the Galaxy A10.

Galaxy A series smartphones

Earlier this month, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A20e smartphones. It also launched the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A60 in China. Following the global announcement, the Galaxy A70 was launched in India a few back and the Galaxy A80 featuring a rotating triple-camera module is believed to be launched in the country in May.

Besides this, the company announced that it has managed to sell over 2 million units of the Galaxy A series smartphones in just 40 days of releasing them. This shows the success of this lineup, which replaced the Galaxy J series of affordable smartphones.