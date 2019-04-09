ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung confirms Galaxy A series smartphones will replace Galaxy J lineup

    Samsung confirms that the entry-level Galaxy J series will be discontinued.

    By
    |

    Lately, Samsung has been introducing a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones in the entry-level and mid-range market. These smartphones were meant to compete against the likes of the Chinese brands that are ruling the Indian smartphone arena. Until now, these new Galaxy A smartphones were speculated to replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series devices.

    Samsung confirms Galaxy A series phones will replace Galaxy J lineup

     

    Now, there is an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same. The company has announced that it is discontinuing the Galaxy J series and replacing the same with the new Galaxy A series smartphones. The company has not divulged any specific reasons for this move but the confirmation from the official Samsung Malaysia YouTube channel shows a short promo teaser for the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.

    Competition from Chinese brands

    Over the past few years, Samsung has been facing tough competition from Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei and others. Though the company had affordable offerings in the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series, these smartphones did not offer enough features as that of its rivals.

    Eventually, the company came up with the Galaxy A series smartphones equipped with contemporary features that are commonly seen on the affordable devices from other brands. Going by the same, the latest offerings in this new lineup are priced under Rs. 20,000 and feature advanced aspects such as Infinity AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, big batteries with fast charging support, improved build quality and dual or triple rear cameras.

     

    Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones

    Earlier this year, Samsung announced the launch of three new Galaxy A series smartphones such as Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Recently, the company launched the Galaxy A20 in India for Rs. 12,490. And, on April 10, the company is highly anticipated to unveil the Galaxy A90, which could be the first one from the brand to have a pop-up selfie camera. It is also believed to sport triple cameras at its rear.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue