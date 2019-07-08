Samsung Galaxy A10s Gets NBTC Nod: Dual Cameras, 3,900mAh Battery Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A series is apparently getting a new addition soon. The Samsung Galaxy A10s is the new device in the making which is popping up via leaks lately. The upcoming smartphone has already been spotted on mobile authentication websites FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, it has been certified by another agency online indicating at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Clears NBTC Certification:

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has been certified by NBTC which is a mobile certification agency from Thailand. The new listing also reveals a model number SM-A107F/DS, where the 'DS' is said to stand for dual-SIM. This is the same model number with which it was spotted on FCC earlier. The smartphone's hardware has not been revealed by the website, but, the previous leaks revealed some of the key specifications. Lets' have a look at the leaked renders:

Samsung Galaxy A10S Rumored Specifications:

The Galaxy A10s is expected to be a budget offering similar to the standard Galaxy A10. It will offer a 6-inch display and dual-rear cameras. The device will likely flaunt an Infinity V or U display with edge-to-edge design with 157 x 75.8 x 174.3mm dimensions. It will be likely backed by a 3,900mAh battery unit.

As of now, the complete renders of the device are under wraps and it remains to be seen what primary hardware it offers. With the Galaxy A10s getting certifications from various websites, we can expect a launch in the coming months. We will keep you updated with the device's launch date and availability.

Besides, Samsung Galaxy A30s has shown up on Geekbench revealing some key specifications. The listing shows a 1.59GHz Exynos 7885 chipset with 3GB RAM and Android Pie OS. The device scored 1322 points in the single-core test and 4116 points in the multi-core tests.

via

Best Mobiles in India