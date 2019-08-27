Samsung Galaxy A10s With 4000mAh Battery Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A10s was circulating in rumors and speculations of late. Now, the smartphone has been launched in India quietly. Notably, the Galaxy A10s was announced globally earlier this month. This new smartphone is the sequel to the Galaxy A10 launched in India a few months back and comes with a slew of improvements over its predecessor.

The latest offering from the company has dual cameras at the rear instead of a single camera on the previous generation model. It comes with a higher battery capacity as well. Below are the details of the Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s was announced with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core Exynos processor clubbed with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI.

For imaging, the Galaxy A10s bestows dual cameras with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device comes packed with connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and dual SIM support. A 4000mAh battery fuels the Galaxy A10s from within.

Notably, the smartphone comes with support for face unlock along with the front-facing camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which was missing in the Galaxy A10. It has dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A10s has been launched in two storage variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499 respectively. The Samsung phone has been launched in three color variants - Blue, Green and Black. This smartphone will go on sale in India from August 28 via leading retail stores, online portals, Samsung Opera House and Samsung India e-shop. For now, there is no word regarding the launch offers.

Our Take On Samsung Galaxy A10s

Given the pricing and specifications of the Galaxy A10s, we believe that this new smartphone in the A series will help the company regain its lost market share similar to the previously launched models. Notably, the device features a slew of specifications that we find missing in its predecessor, thereby making it an interesting offering.

