Samsung Galaxy A10s Goes Official – Could Be Launched In India This Month

Samsung has added another Galaxy A series smartphone to its portfolio without much fanfare. Well, the Galaxy A10s has been announced today. As its name indicates, it is an incremental update to the Galaxy A10, which was launched in India earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy A10s bestows an Infinity-V display and runs the company's One UI topped with Android 9 Pie. There are dual cameras at the rear of this smartphone and support for Face Unlock in addition to the physical fingerprint sensor at its rear. The device has dedicated dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s adorns a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos processor comprising a quad-core 2.0GHz and another quad-core 1.5GHz chips. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Galaxy A10s comes fitted with dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The connectivity aspects of the device include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

Galaxy A10s Price And Availability

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Galaxy A10s. The device has been launched in Blue, Red, Black and Green colors and is expected to be launched in India later this month. Though the official pricing is not known, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 10,000 as the Galaxy A10 was launched for Rs. 8,490.

Our Opinion On Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10s is an entry-level smartphone, which is a minor upgrade to that of that of the Galaxy A10 launched earlier this year. Like the other smartphones in the Galaxy A lineup, we can expect this one to also be one of the bestsellers in the market as it could be priced aggressively.

